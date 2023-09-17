Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah outbreak: Karnataka intensifies vehicle checking on borders from Kerala's three districts; Read

    Karnataka is monitoring travellers from Kerala in the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in the Kozhikode district. The vehicles coming from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts are being closely monitored. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Kasaragod: In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, Karnataka is inspecting travelers at the Thalappadi check post on the Kasaragod border. The vehicles coming from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts are being closely monitored. 

    42 high-risk samples that were analysed were found to be Nipah virus-free, which is a huge relief for Kerala. On Sunday, there were no new confirmed cases of Nipah. Health Minister Veena George said that the four patients' conditions are getting better, including that of the 9-year-old kid who is receiving ventilator support.

    More sample tests of 39 people are yet to be received. It also includes the results of five people in the contact list of the last person who tested positive taking the total toll to 4. The Cheruvannur resident is in isolation and the health workers who treated him are also under observation. It is also a relief that no new positive case has been reported on Sunday. 

    The virus takes 21 days to incubate, therefore "a double incubation period of 42 days after the last positive case" is thought to be the window of time during which caution should be used, according to Health Minister Veena George. The Minister also stated that a thorough contact list would be created and that assistance from the police would be sought. There are 19 teams working on the process. After focusing on the infected's mobile tower locations and CCTV images, a contact list will be created.

    The inquiry to determine the cause of the pig's death in Janakikadu is currently in progress, she further stated. George added that they are aiming to gather and examine 100 samples today. The Minister said, "All those deemed to be high risk will have samples taken."
     

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
