Nine tech professionals travelling from Mysuru to Chennai were stranded after their car got stuck in a ditch on a forest path near Asanur, Tamil Nadu. A rescue team waited for wild elephants to move away before using tractors to free the vehicle.

A weekend trip to witness the Mysuru Dasara celebrations took an unexpected turn for nine tech professionals working in Bengaluru. While returning to Chennai, the group took a wrong turn from the Dimbam main road and entered a forest path near Asanur. Their car slipped into a ditch at a sharp bend, leaving them stranded in the forest.

Wild Elephants Heard Near the Stranded Car

The Asanur forest is part of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Soon after the car became stuck, the occupants heard wild elephants nearby and panicked. They immediately contacted the Chennai fire department for assistance.

Officials in Chennai alerted the local rescue team. Asanur fire station officer Balamurali and his team rushed to the spot. However, the rescuers had to wait for the elephants to move away before they could safely approach the stranded group.

Five Wild Elephants Complicate Rescue Operation

The rescue operation proved challenging, as around five wild elephants were reportedly near the fire engines. The team eventually used tractors to pull the car out of the ditch and bring the nine occupants to safety.

Officer Balamurali said the group had driven down a steep forest path before the vehicle became stuck in the ditch. The incident highlights the risks of entering unfamiliar forest routes, particularly in areas inhabited by wild elephants.