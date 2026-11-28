Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 10 mechanical road sweeping machines and 9 support vehicles to strengthen road cleaning, reduce dust pollution and support air quality improvement efforts.

Delhi continues to work towards improving both road and dust control. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has flagged off a total of 10 mechanical sweeping vehicles, together with nine ancillary vehicles. This was done at a function at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, in an effort to further strengthen the city's road maintenance system and to improve air quality.

This scheme will assist in the removal of dust and rubbish from the roads. The mechanical road sweepers are capable of more effectively maintaining longer sections of road.

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As well as the 10 sweeping vehicles, there are now also nine ancillary vehicles which are expected to further strengthen the road maintenance system and thus allow for more structured road maintenance.

This is to further improve road maintenance, especially on roads where dust and rubbish can build up as a result of traffic and other factors.

Controlling Dust and Improving Air Quality

As previously mentioned, dust is a key area to consider with regard to Delhi's poor air quality. It can become re-suspended into the air as vehicles drive over roads upon which it has been deposited, therefore having a negative impact on the environment.

Good quality road maintenance can aid in limiting the quantity of dust that can be re-suspended. The provision of mechanical sweeping vehicles and ancillary vehicles is hoped to therefore both enhance road maintenance and enable further control of dust.

It is anticipated that the provision of these new vehicles will also further the city's attempts to improve air quality and road maintenance.

Function at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

The function to flag off the 10 mechanical sweeping and nine ancillary vehicles took place at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium. Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi also attended.

This is part of wider attempts to improve road maintenance within Delhi and to control dust. Information as to exactly where within the city the vehicles will be utilised, as well as details of when they are to be used has not yet been provided.