The AITC has issued a strict three-line whip mandating all Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special Parliament session from November 30 to December 4 to oppose key constitutional and delimitation bills, ensuring full party compliance.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Raising the political temperature ahead of Parliament’s high-stakes special sitting, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) led by Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a strict three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House without fail from Monday, November 30, to Friday, December 4. Signed by AITC Lok Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Abhishek Banerjee, the directive instructs all party members in the Lower House to attend every sitting throughout the week and support the party’s stand on what it termed "very important business"—marked "most important" at the bottom of the notice.

Notably, Banerjee issued the whip directly as Floor Leader in the absence of AITC Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee, whose suspension from the House since July remains in force ahead of Monday’s reconvening despite Banerjee’s formal letter to Speaker Om Birla seeking its revocation. The Parliament sitting has been convened to introduce and pass The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, which propose a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats, freeze inter-state proportions until 2051, and fast-track 33% women's reservation before the 2029 polls. Because a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in each House, every single vote on the floor is critical. The whip legally binds all members elected on the AITC ticket—including a breakaway faction led by senior MPs like Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar—putting them at risk of disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law (Tenth Schedule) if they defy the party line during voting. The AITC’s move mirrors similar whips issued by other INDIA bloc constituents, including the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), following Saturday’s Opposition strategy meeting where parties resolved to oppose the revised delimitation package on the floor of the House. (ANI)