TVK has criticized DMK chief MK Stalin, calling him Savarkar 2.0 after his party supported the proposed Delimitation Bill, which aims to increase parliamentary seats and implement reservation policies for women in the upcoming session.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday took a swipe at DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, referring to him as “Savarkar 2.0”, following the DMK's decision to extend support to the proposed Delimitation Bill. In a post on X, TVK IT wing shared an image with a caption, "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0" ஸ்டாலின் என்கிற சாவர்க்கர் 2.0 https://t.co/vzlZOY9I5B — TVK IT Wing Official (@TVKHQITWingOffl) November 28, 2026

The remark came after Stalin said the DMK had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years, asserting that the party had approached the delimitation issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions. Addressing a meeting of DMK MPs at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said the party had given a clear response to the questions surrounding its stand on the proposed legislation, which is likely to be taken up during the upcoming special session of Parliament. “For the past few months, the entire country has been discussing what stand the DMK would take when the Delimitation Bill was reintroduced. Yesterday, we gave a clear answer to that question,” he said.

Stalin said the DMK was the first party to raise concerns over the possible impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He said the party had highlighted the possibility of a reduction in parliamentary constituencies in the southern states, created awareness across the country and brought together leaders from different parts of India to discuss the issue.

Recalling the Centre's earlier attempt to introduce the legislation, Stalin alleged that the Union Government had brought the Bill without consulting political parties or providing assurances. “Last April, during the Assembly election period, the Union Government introduced a mysterious Bill unilaterally, without consulting any of us or providing any assurances. They did not even give us sufficient time to study the Bill and hurriedly brought it before Parliament. We defeated that Bill in Parliament,” he said.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislative package provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. It proposes increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The package also seeks to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. (ANI)