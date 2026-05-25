NIA raided three locations in Srinagar and Shopian, seizing documents and gadgets linked to banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). The agency says JeI collected funds for charity and diverted them for terror and secessionist activities in J&K.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday seized several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related to the activities of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) during its day-long raid conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case.

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The agency sleuths started their searches early on Monday based on certain inputs against suspects linked to the JeI and raided at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the terror funding case NIA said the searches were carried out at three locations in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Kashmir, and claimed to have recovered "several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related to the activities of JeI and its various trusts and associations in Jammu and Kashmir."

NIA probe into JeI terror conspiracy

The NIA said it has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as part of its investigation in the case.

NIA's investigations so far have revealed that "the JeI was actively involved in collecting terror funds and fueling terrorism in the Valley and other parts of India."

"JeI was engaged in collecting funds domestically and internationally in the name of donations for charity and welfare activities such as health and education. It was diverting such funds towards violent and secessionist activities, and also channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), others through well-organised networks of cadres," said the NIA in a statement.

"The JeI terror conspiracy further involved radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable Kashmiri youth as new members (Rukuns) for carrying out secessionist activities." NIA further said it is continuing with its investigation into the case in a bid to end the outfit's secessionist activities and dismantle the terror network operating in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)