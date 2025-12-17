The NIA arrested Kamalkant Verma alias Uncle Ji, the 11th accused and linchpin of a multi-state illegal arms syndicate. Originating from Bihar, the arms were procured from Haryana and smuggled to UP and other parts of Northern India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 11th accused working as a linchpin of a multi-state illegal arms and ammunition trafficking syndicate. These arms and ammunition, originating from Bihar, were spread across various parts of Northern India.

Key Arrest in Trafficking Ring

The agency arrested Kamalkant Verma alias Uncle Ji, hailing from Bihar's Patna, as the 11th accused in the case (RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT) for playing a vital role in the syndicate, involved in procuring ammunition illegally from various gun houses of Haryana and other places. NIA investigations have revealed that the ammunition was then smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and further delivered to Bihar and other parts of the country.

Ongoing Crackdown and Previous Arrests

Kamalkant's arrest comes days after the searches conducted by the NIA at 23 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, which had led to the arrest of four other accused - Ravi Ranjan, Shashi Prakash, Vijay Kalra and Kush Kalra. The searches, conducted on December 4, had also resulted in multiple arms and ammunition seizures.

The latest arrest marks an important step in NIA's ongoing investigation in the case, and in its efforts to dismantle the supply chain linked with illegal arms and ammunition smuggling in North India. (ANI)