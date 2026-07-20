The NIA challenged a trial court's order granting bail to activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in an NGO terror funding case under the UAPA. The Delhi High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing on the agency's appeal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order granting bail to human rights activist Khurram Parvez and Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj in the alleged NGO terror funding case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Appearing for the NIA, senior counsel Madhav Khurana mentioned the appeal before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, seeking an urgent hearing on the ground that the matter required immediate consideration. The Division Bench agreed to take up the matter today. Counsel appearing for the accused opposed the request for urgent listing and urged the Court to hear the matter on Tuesday instead. However, the Bench decided to hear the appeal today.

Trial Court Grants Bail

On Saturday, the Patiala House Court granted bail to Khurram Parvez and Irfan Mehraj in the 2020 UAPA case registered by the NIA concerning alleged terror funding through NGOs. The order was passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt. With the grant of bail in the present case, the order paves the way for Parvez's release, as he had recently secured bail from the Delhi High Court in another UAPA case.

Background of the Case

The NIA had registered the case in October 2020, alleging that certain NGOs, trusts and societies operating in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in raising and diverting funds for terror-related activities. It was alleged that Mehraj had worked as a researcher with the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) until March 2022, while Parvez served as the coordinator of the organisation.

According to the NIA, Parvez provided "material support" to protesters during the 2016 Kashmir unrest. The agency has alleged that several registered and unregistered NGOs collected funds in India and abroad under the guise of charitable and welfare activities, including public health and education, but developed links with banned terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). These allegations are disputed by the accused. (ANI)