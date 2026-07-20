As Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, prepares to lead a Parliament march for the CJP, her own formidable profile comes into focus. She is the founding CEO of HIAL and a trained martial artist and classical dancer.

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of noted activist Sonam Wangchuk, is set to take centre stage today. She will be leading the Parliament march organised by the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP). Her public role in the demonstration has put a spotlight on a personality with a significant track record of her own. So, who is Gitanjali J Angmo? Beyond her association with Wangchuk, she is a formidable figure in her own right, particularly in Ladakh. She is the founding CEO of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), a key institution in the region. Her leadership at HIAL places her at the heart of conversations around alternative education and sustainable development in the Himalayas. It's a role that underscores a career built independently.

Who is Gitanjali J. Angmo?

Gitanjali J. Angmo is a social entrepreneur and educator. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been the founding CEO and Dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) since 2017. She is supposedly Sonam Wangchuk's second wife.She created TransformIndia in 2020 and has been running The Helios Books since 2009. She was a Chevening Fellow at the University of Oxford from 2021-22.

Prior to joining HIAL, she worked in renewable energy, healthcare, education, technology, and business consultancy. She was the director of WinDForce Management Services, led AUM Hospitals, and oversaw KC High School in Chennai.

She formerly worked as a director at Pushan Projects and as the European operations manager for Lister Technologies. She started her work at Deloitte.

Black belt and skilled dancer.

She teaches Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita.

Angmo got the Women Transforming India National Award from the Indian government. She has earned a black belt in Odissi, Russian ballet, and karate.

Gitanjali Angmo's Education

Angmo earned a PhD in education from Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence in 2025, according to her LinkedIn profile.

'He was brought without our consent, ' says Gitanjali

She has an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) Bhubaneswar and a bachelor's degree from Fakir Mohan University in Balasore. He was brought without our consent."

On July 18, Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and took him to Safdarjung Hospital. They cited health concerns and a high court decision pertaining to his ongoing hunger strike.

Angmo disputed this, claiming that neither she nor her husband had been told before he was transported. "Sonam Wangchuk was hauled here from the Jantar Mantar location without telling either him or myself. Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital evaluated him last evening and found that all of his vital signs were okay. But now they're telling us his potassium levels have fallen, which is life-threatening," she told reporters on Saturday. She said that despite numerous demands, hospital officials did not disclose the medical report to her.