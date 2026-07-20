Delhi Police used a mild lathi charge to disperse protesters marching to Parliament, causing traffic jams. Security is high for the Monsoon Session, with prohibitory orders in effect. The CJP-led protest, linked to activist Sonam Wangchuk, had no permit.

Delhi Police resorted to using mild lathi charge on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters attemptmpting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd. Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force are stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session.

Prohibitory Orders in Force

In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district. According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

Heightened Security for Monsoon Session

Police said that with the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing on July 20, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure public safety, the security of protectees and the protection of vital government installations.

Delhi Police further warned that any person found violating the prohibitory orders would be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.

CJP March Lacks Official Clearance

Meanwhile, ahead of the proposed protest march led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists towards Parliament, security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session set to commence today. According to the Delhi Police, the organisation is yet to approach them to seek official clearance for this march. The march had earlier been announced by the actvist Sonam Wangchuk, who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning.

Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory clarifying that no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament by the CJP, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

Sonam Wangchuk's Conditions to End Hunger Strike

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday in a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike. "... I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance ..From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted. (ANI)