CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha for a discussion on alleged NEET irregularities. Citing paper leaks and student protests, he demanded accountability from and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar on Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), student protests and accountability of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In his notice submitted to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Sandosh Kumar sought suspension of the listed business of the House to discuss what he termed a "complete breakdown" in the conduct of the NEET examination, citing allegations of paper leaks, organised cheating, administrative failures and systemic irregularities.

MP seeks suspension of business

The motion sought suspension of Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to enable a discussion on the NEET examination issue. "The House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the complete breakdown of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET); the repeated allegations of paper leaks, organised cheating, administrative failures and systemic irregularities that have undermined the credibility of India's national medical entrance examination," the notice stated.

The CPI MP also raised concerns over ongoing student protests in the national capital, saying the agitation reflected a "growing loss of confidence among the youth in the fairness of the examination process". "The continuing student agitation in the national capital reflects the growing loss of confidence among the youth in the fairness of the examination process," he said.

Demand for Minister's Resignation

Demanding accountability from the government, Sandosh Kumar said the Union Education Minister should explain the alleged failures before Parliament and take responsibility. "The Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, must explain these repeated failures before Parliament and accept responsibility for the collapse of the examination system," the notice read.

He further demanded that the Education Minister resign, alleging that the government's handling of the issue had failed to restore confidence among students. "In the interests of constitutional accountability and public confidence, his continuance in office has become untenable, and the House should call upon him to resign," the MP stated.

Calling the matter "definite, urgent and of great public importance", Sandosh Kumar said the issue concerned the future of millions of students, the credibility of public institutions and the integrity of India's education system. "I therefore request that all listed business of the House be suspended under Rule 267 to enable an immediate discussion on this matter," he said in the notice.

Widespread Protests Over NEET Issue

The development comes amid protests by activists associated with the Cockroach Janarta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, action against those responsible and the resignation of the Union Education Minister. The activists have also raised concerns over paper leaks, examination transparency and broader reforms in the education system.

The activists are also preparing to march towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session, with Delhi Police putting in place security arrangements in view of the proposed march. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged hunger strike, had said he would end his fast if the government accepted accountability for recent failures in the education system or if Members of Parliament assured him that the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)