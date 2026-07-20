SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said the party has demanded a full discussion on 'serious issues' in Parliament. The party is also supporting a protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, with Dimple Yadav and other MPs extending support to the youth.

SP seeks discussion on 'serious issues'

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav on Monday stated that party colleagues have submitted notices regarding "serious issues" facing the country and are seeking a full discussion in Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Dharmendra Yadav expressed uncertainty over whether the government and the Speaker would permit the requested deliberations. "We have a meeting of the party right now. However, all our colleagues have given notice on the serious issues in the country and demanded a discussion. Let's see how much the Speaker allows and how much the Govt is ready for discussion," Yadav said.

SP backs CJP protest march

Further commenting on the party's stance regarding the protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the SP leader highlighted the party's active involvement in supporting the youth. "We support the protest march (of CJP). Under the leadership of Dimple Yadav, we had gone to Jantar Mantar and extended support to the youth. SP MPs are going in groups and extending continuous support," he added.

Monsoon Session begins amid heated issues

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today at 11 am and is scheduled to continue till August 13. The session is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over several issues, including the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case and the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha's agenda for the opening day includes obituary references, Question Hour, laying of papers, ministerial statements, and the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 4th Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on "Litigations involving Oil PSUs" pertaining to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The Lok Sabha will also take up Matters under Rule 377 later in the day.

Rajya Sabha Agenda

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.