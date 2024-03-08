Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA detains four suspected Ballari ISIS Module members in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    NIA arrests suspects from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi in Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case, probing links to ISIS Ballari Module—key figure Minaj, associated with the Popular Front of India, allegedly orchestrated attacks. Intensive interrogation is underway. Minaj, also known as Sulaiman, hails from Bellary, Karnataka. Family background includes a clothing shop and a medical student sister.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case in Bengaluru, by taking into custody three individuals across different cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The NIA has also initiated interrogation procedures for these suspects, including a person identified as Minaj.

    According to reports, the individuals arrested and being interrogated by the NIA identified as Minaz alias Sulaiman, Syed Sameer from Ballari, Anaz Iqbal Sheikh from Delhi, and Shaan Rehaman from Mumbai, have been implicated in the Ballari ISIS module case. NIA officials apprehended Sameer in Delhi on December 18, while Rehman was arrested in Jabalpur.

    Bengaluru Rameswaram Cafe Blast case: NIA detains suspect; Interrogation underway at undisclosed location

    These developments come as part of the ongoing efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the Rameshwaram Cafe bombing incident. There is speculation about a potential link between the recent arrests and the ISIS Ballari Module. The NIA has taken four individuals into custody from the Ballari module for questioning. 

    All four accused are currently detained in Parappa's Agrahara Jail. However, a fifth suspect from the Ballari ISIS module remains at large, prompting suspicion from the NIA. The agency took custody of the four apprehended individuals for interrogation from March 7 to 9. The detainees are undergoing intensive interrogation by NIA officials, with Minaj and Syed Sameer reportedly being questioned in Bengaluru. At the same time, trials for Shan Rahman and Anas Iqbal Shaikh are being conducted separately.

    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigation links to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    What is this ISIS Ballari Module?

    The ISIS Ballari Module came under scrutiny following the registration of a case on December 14, 2023. The NIA conducted raids across four states of the country, resulting in the arrest of eight suspected terrorists. These individuals were apprehended in connection with their alleged involvement in terrorist activities, including the Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case.

    During the raids, NIA officials seized materials believed to be intended for the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The arrests and seizures shed light on the operational capabilities and reach of the ISIS Ballari Module. Minaj, also known as Suleiman, has emerged as a key figure in the ISIS Ballari Module. Hailing from Ballari, Karnataka, Minaj is alleged to have served as the chief orchestrator of the module, orchestrating plans for sabotage across various parts of the country.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Suspect seen without mask while travelling by BMTC bus

    Before his involvement with ISIS, Minaj was associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) organization. Following the ban on PFI, Minaj allegedly shifted his allegiance to ISIS and continued his activities through alternate channels. Reports suggest that Minaj played a pivotal role in recruiting and radicalizing youth, leveraging his previous affiliations with PFI to expand ISIS's influence. 

    Background of Suleiman

    Minaj, also known as Sulaiman, is reported to be 26 years old and hails from Ballari, Karnataka. His family runs a clothing shop in the town, with his parents actively involved in the business. Minaj's brother, who previously worked in Goa, returned to Ballari following an accident. Currently, he assists his father in the family business. Meanwhile, Minaj's younger sister is pursuing a degree in MBBS in Tumkur.

