    NIA arrests suspected PFI terrorist Saleem in Telangana, investigation links to Rameshwaram Cafe blast

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Saleem, a suspected member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in Telangana. Saleem, identified as the state secretary of PFI in Telangana North, is allegedly involved in planning acts of terrorism and violence, including the Rameswaram Café Blast and the Bengaluru bomb blast. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a suspected member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Telangana. Identified as Saleem, he was taken into custody by NIA officers for his alleged involvement in various nefarious activities.

    Saleem, who served as the state secretary of PFI in Telangana North, had been on the run since his alleged connection to several unlawful incidents came to light. The NIA's investigation points towards Saleem's purported role in planning acts of terrorism and violence within the country.

    He is believed to be linked to multiple incidents under scrutiny, including the Rameswaram Café Blast and the Bengaluru bomb blast. Authorities suspect his involvement in orchestrating these attacks to further his purported agenda.

    One of the key aspects of Saleem's planned agenda was to transform India into an Islamic nation by 2047. This ideology, reportedly aimed at garnering support from devout Muslims, was allegedly used as a persuasion tool against perceived adversaries, particularly against communism. Also, Saleem is suspected of being involved in schemes to facilitate the transportation of weapons to undisclosed training camps. A complaint lodged in Nizamabad highlighted accusations of conspiracy against the integrity and security of India, implicating Saleem in the process.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
