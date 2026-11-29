The NIA Special Court in New Delhi sentenced Tawheed Latief Sofi to 5 years of imprisonment for his role in the ISIS-linked 'Voice of Hind' conspiracy, aimed at radicalizing Indian youth and promoting violent jihad.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The NIA Special Court-01 at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex in New Delhi convicted Tawheed Latief Sofi in the 'Voice of Hind' terror conspiracy case after he pleaded guilty to the charges framed against him. As per the agency, the Court sentenced him to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000. The case is related to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State. ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones, along with ISIS cadres in India, created a network using pseudo-online identities for dissemination of ISIS-related propaganda. NIA's investigation revealed the involvement of cyber entities and their associates in the content creation, editing, publication and dissemination of the India-centric ISIS propaganda magazine "Sawt-al-Hind (The Voice of Hind)" through online platforms. The network was also involved in motivating and facilitating Indians for so-called hijrat (migration) to ISIS conflict theatres in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas, the release said. During the course of the investigation, voluminous incriminating documents and digital material, including PDFs of "Voice of Hind", posters of slain terrorists, radicalising literature, web links to ISIS propaganda, an ISIS-flag T-shirt, chats and audio recordings relating to weapon procurement, media, ideological and psychological warfare material, and ISIS banners and flags were recovered and seized by NIA. With this conviction and sentence of Tawheed Latief Sofi, five accused persons have been convicted in the case after pleading guilty. The trial against the remaining accused persons is continuing, the release said. (ANI)