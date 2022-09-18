NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states; 4 detained

Across connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly operating training camps to commit terrorist attacks and foster animosity amongst groups based on religion, the NIA conducted 40 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched 40 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly running training camps to commit terror acts and promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion, an official said.

A NIA spokesperson reported that during the searches conducted at 38 places in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, four persons were held for interrogation. The official reported that during the operation, incriminating items, including digital gadgets, papers, two daggers, and more than Rs 8.31 lakh, were seized.

Four suspects, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran, and Mohd Abdul Mobin, were apprehended during state police investigations after the matter was first reported on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station in Telangana.

The NIA thereafter re-registered the case on August 26 to continue the investigation, according to the spokeswoman. The official reported that out of the 38 places in Telangana that were raided, 23 places in Nizamabad were searched, followed by seven in Jagityal, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal, and one each in the Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

The official said that in the case involving Khader and 26 other people, one location in each of the Andhra Pradesh districts of Kurnool and Nellore was searched. The official added that the accused were organising camps to promote animosity between various groups based on religion and to provide training for terrorist acts. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)