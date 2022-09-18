Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in 2 states; 4 detained

    Across connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly operating training camps to commit terrorist attacks and foster animosity amongst groups based on religion, the NIA conducted 40 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

    NIA conducts raids against PFI at 40 places in Telangana Andhra Pradesh 4 detained gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched 40 places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case against the Popular Front of India for allegedly running training camps to commit terror acts and promote enmity between groups on the basis of religion, an official said. 

    A NIA spokesperson reported that during the searches conducted at 38 places in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh, four persons were held for interrogation. The official reported that during the operation, incriminating items, including digital gadgets, papers, two daggers, and more than Rs 8.31 lakh, were seized.

    Four suspects, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran, and Mohd Abdul Mobin, were apprehended during state police investigations after the matter was first reported on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station in Telangana.

    Also read: NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    The NIA thereafter re-registered the case on August 26 to continue the investigation, according to the spokeswoman. The official reported that out of the 38 places in Telangana that were raided, 23 places in Nizamabad were searched, followed by seven in Jagityal, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal, and one each in the Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

    The official said that in the case involving Khader and 26 other people, one location in each of the Andhra Pradesh districts of Kurnool and Nellore was searched. The official added that the accused were organising camps to promote animosity between various groups based on religion and to provide training for terrorist acts. Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

    Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a monetary reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information that results in the capture of wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a key suspect in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

    Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala killing: NIA conduct raids across north India to crackdown on gangsters

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how Delhi Police solved 25 year old murder case posed as insurance agents gcw

    Here's how Delhi Police solved 25-year-old murder case

    Pune based Kayani bakery introduces unique red guava cake calls it purandar peru cake gcw

    Pune bakery introduces unique red guava cake, calls it 'Purandar Peru Cake’

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal We are with you Arvind Kejriwal and Co tell girl students gcw

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: We are with you... Arvind Kejriwal and Co. tell girl students

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Police say girl student made her own clip, no other videos made

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: Police say girl student made her own clip, no other videos made

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today till sept 20 yellow warning issued in 9 districts gcw

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today, yellow warning issued in 9 districts

    Recent Stories

    DU Admissions 2022 After CUET UG results first cut off list likely to be announced on October 10 gcw

    DU Admissions 2022: After CUET UG results, first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 10

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    Schools supermarkets cinemas and more everything that will be shut in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress RBA

    HOT & SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her busty-cleavage in short white bodycon dress

    Who is Karan Adani 35 year old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC gcw

    Who is Karan Adani, 35-year-old Gautam Adani's elder son to head ACC?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon