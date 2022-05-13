Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency has arrested two associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel from Mumbai. The arrested accused have been identified as Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (aged 51) and Arif Abubakar Shaikh (aged 59).

    The NIA will produce the duo before the Special Court later in the day seeking police custody.

    Chhota Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan, is involved in terrorist activities, extortions and narcotics smuggling.

    The NIA is investigating terror/criminal activities of the international terrorist network of Dawood Ibrahim and his associates including Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon and Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel.

    The investigation agency has accused them of working in cohorts with terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Al Qaeda. Besides, they have also been charged with arms smuggling, money laundering, fake currency circulation, narco-terrorism and acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds.

    The First Information Report filed by the NIA claims that Dawood's crime syndicate has created a special unit aimed at targeting eminent personalities, including political leaders, businessmen and others using lethal weapons.

    Earlier this week, raids were carried out in 29 locations in and around Mumbai by the NIA during which the agency had recovered evidence like documents linked to real estate, cash and firearms and electronic devices. 

    Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, Bollywood producer Sameer Hingorani, alleged hawala operator Abdul Qayyum, Managing Trustee of Mahim and Haji Ali dargahs Suhail Khandwani, alleged bookie-turned builder Ajay Ghosaliya alias Ajay Ganda, restaurateur Aslam Sarodia, Mobida Bhiwandiwala and Guddu Pathan are reportedly under the scanner of NIA.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 9:27 AM IST
