    NewsClick founder, HR head remanded to 7-day police custody after raids; check details

    On Tuesday, the Delhi Police conducted extensive raids on a wide range of individuals connected to NewsClick, including journalists, freelancers, writers, and satirists. The English news website has been under scrutiny following allegations of receiving foreign funding.

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, and another individual associated with the online portal have been remanded to seven-day police custody. This development comes a day after their arrest in a case reportedly connected to alleged Chinese funding.

    During these operations, journalists such as Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and D Raghunandan from the Centre for Technology & Development were among those questioned.

    Prabir Purkayastha, along with HR head Amit Chakravarty, was subsequently arrested in connection with a case registered by the special cell in August under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    This case followed a report by The New York Times, which alleged that NewsClick was financed by US millionaire Neville Roy Singham and accused the portal of incorporating Chinese government talking points into its coverage—a claim that Singham vehemently denied.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
