    New video alert: Amritpal Singh sends message to Khalistan supporters; slams Punjab police from 'hideout'

    In the video addressed in Punjabi, Amritpal Singh, the 'fugitive' Khalistani sympathiser urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to summon a Sarbat Khalsa or a gathering of the entire Sikh community on Baisakhi to "fight against injustice".

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Wednesday released a video on social media in which he slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him.

    Wearing a black turban and shawl, the pro-Khalistan preacher said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.

    "The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest," he further said. The video appeared amid reports that the radical preacher might surrender.

    The police have launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district recently.

    Waris Punjab De chief also asked the Sikh community to "come together to celebrate Baisakhi", which falls on April 13.

    In the video addressed in Punjabi, Amritpal Singh, the 'fugitive' Khalistani sympathiser urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to summon a Sarbat Khalsa or a gathering of the entire Sikh community on Baisakhi to "fight against injustice".

    "The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest. I'm doing fine. Now, let's go ahead and fight for the rights of Punjab," the radical preacher said.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
