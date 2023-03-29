'BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai

Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister said the BJP had used various means to reach out to the people, including digital technology and campaigning by top party leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (March 29) said that the ruling BJP is confident of returning to power in Karnataka with absolute majority. Earlier today, the Election Commission announced that the polls to the 224-member Assembly would be held on May 10.

Bommai, who was speaking to reporters, said he had toured almost all the constituencies in the State in the last three-and-half months.

"I am fully confident that we will get an absolute and clear majority and the BJP government will come (back) to power in 2023," he said.

Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister said the BJP had used various means to reach out to the people, including digital technology and campaigning by top party leaders.

To a question about the likely candidates for the election, Bommai said that in the BJP the process of releasing the list of candidates would start after election dates are announced.

"Already we have the survey reports (on winnable candidates). Along with that, we will collect the opinion of the people and the party workers at the district level and taluk level, which will be consolidated at the state level. It will be sent to the parliamentary board for approval," he further said.

The ECI announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka and said that persons with disabilities and people over 80 years of age can vote from their homes.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of 80+ year-old electors stand at 12.15 lakh. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.