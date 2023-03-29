Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister said the BJP had used various means to reach out to the people, including digital technology and campaigning by top party leaders.

    BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday (March 29) said that the ruling BJP is confident of returning to power in Karnataka with absolute majority. Earlier today, the Election Commission announced that the polls to the 224-member Assembly would be held on May 10.

    Bommai, who was speaking to reporters, said he had toured almost all the constituencies in the State in the last three-and-half months.

    Also read: 'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    "I am fully confident that we will get an absolute and clear majority and the BJP government will come (back) to power in 2023," he said.

    Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister said the BJP had used various means to reach out to the people, including digital technology and campaigning by top party leaders.

    To a question about the likely candidates for the election, Bommai said that in the BJP the process of releasing the list of candidates would start after election dates are announced.

    "Already we have the survey reports (on winnable candidates). Along with that, we will collect the opinion of the people and the party workers at the district level and taluk level, which will be consolidated at the state level. It will be sent to the parliamentary board for approval," he further said.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

    The ECI announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka and said that persons with disabilities and people over 80 years of age can vote from their homes.

    According to the Election Commission, the total number of 80+ year-old electors stand at 12.15 lakh. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja files appeal in Supreme Court anr

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja moves Supreme Court

    Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification AJR

    'Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Over 8 billion UPI transactions happen in India every MONTH

    NPCI clarifies: UPI transactions to remain free; 1.1% fee only for merchants who accept payments over Rs 2000

    Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip AJR

    'Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Recent Stories

    Ram Navami 2023: Besan Ladoo to Panjiri-5 simple prasad recipes for all devotion RBA

    Ram Navami 2023: Besan Ladoo to Panjiri-5 simple prasad recipes for all devotion

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja files appeal in Supreme Court anr

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja moves Supreme Court

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store Know what makes it special gcw

    Apple Music classical app launched on App store; Know what makes it special

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video - gps

    Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details - adt

    UGC NET Result 2023 to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know about cutoff, other details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon