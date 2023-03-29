Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI, ED brought all corrupt people in one party: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Speaking on the confidence motion tabled by him in the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal said that the BJP has not missed any chance to trample democracy in the country. He said the ED and the CBI have brought all the corrupt people in one party.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (March 29) said that the raids by CBI and ED have brought all the corrupt people in "one party" and when the BJP's rule ends the country will become corruption-free.

    Speaking on the confidence motion tabled by him in the Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal said that the BJP has not missed any chance to trample democracy in the country. He said the ED and the CBI have brought all the corrupt people in one party.

    "All the thieves, loots and the corrupt are in one party. Once BJP people are in jail after their government's rule ends, the country will become corruption free," he asserted.

    The AAP chief claimed his MLAs have been threatened with CBI and ED raids and offered Rs 25 crore bribe but nothing could break them.

    "Each one of you is a gem. Don't be afraid. Even if you go to jail, I will take care of your family," he said. "Happenings inside the Delhi Assembly send out a positive message for democracy today," he added.

    The BJP-ruled Centre does not allow opposition party governments to work, Kejriwal alleged. "We believe in democracy, so we offered BJP MLAs to speak though they could not bring a no-confidence motion against our government. We allowed them to speak. We welcome criticism. But these people only know how to fight and abuse. Leave alone 2025 assembly polls, BJP can not win even in 2050 in Delhi," he said.

    Speaking to reporters after the assembly session, CM Kejriwal said BJP had announced it will bring a no-confidence motion.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
