The Government of India has approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. The project is expected to attract over Rs 3,000 crore in investments and create around 9,000 jobs, boosting the state's high-tech sector.

In a significant boost to India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the Government of India has approved the establishment of an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The approval is being seen as a major step towards positioning the state as an emerging destination for high-tech manufacturing.

Project Scope and Investment

Under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the project is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 3,000 crore and generate nearly 9,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved central financial assistance of Rs 210.56 crore for the project, which has a total estimated cost of Rs 432.08 crore.

Infrastructure and Facilities

The cluster will be developed by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) over approximately 306 acres. It will provide ready-built factory spaces, reliable power and water supply, warehousing facilities and other modern industrial infrastructure, enabling companies to commence operations with minimal lead time.

Anchor Companies and Investor Confidence

Four anchor companies from the semiconductor, electric vehicle (EV) and smart electronics sectors have already expressed interest in setting up operations in the cluster. Their participation reflects the growing confidence of technology-driven industries in Chhattisgarh as a competitive investment destination.

Industry experts believe the project has the potential to become a key driver of the state's next phase of industrial growth.

Chief Minister's Vision and Commitment

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for the approval. He said the decision reflects the increasing confidence of investors in Chhattisgarh and reaffirmed the State Government's commitment to preparing local youth with industry-oriented skills so they can benefit from the employment opportunities created by the project.

Strengthening National Initiatives

The EMC 2.0 project is expected to further strengthen national initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat by expanding India's electronics manufacturing capacity, component production and value addition. It also marks an important milestone in Chhattisgarh's emergence as one of India's promising electronics manufacturing destinations. (ANI)