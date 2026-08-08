ADG (Crime & Law & Order) V. Murugesan visited Haridwar to inspect security and traffic management for the Kanwar Yatra. He reviewed CCTV surveillance, received briefings, and ordered officials to strengthen arrangements for the Dak Kanwar phase.

ADG Inspects Security for Safe Kanwar Yatra

To ensure that the Kanwar Yatra concludes in a safe, peaceful and well-organised manner, V. Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), visited Haridwar and conducted an on-ground inspection of the overall security and traffic management arrangements.

During the inspection on Friday, the ADG visited the Mela Control Room at the CCR and reviewed the situation at various sensitive locations, major intersections, national highways and Kanwar routes across the district through the CCTV surveillance system. He also took stock of the prevailing traffic situation and arrangements in place. Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, Navneet Singh briefed the ADG in detail about the existing traffic and diversion plan, the condition of the national highways and Kanwar routes, as well as the number of devotees who have already departed for their respective destinations after collecting Gangajal.

Directives for Dak Kanwar Phase

In view of the expected increase in the movement of devotees and vehicles during the Dak Kanwar phase, the ADG directed officials to further strengthen traffic management arrangements. He instructed the SSP Haridwar and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) to implement the necessary traffic and diversion plans in a timely manner in accordance with the Dak Kanwar movement and ensure smooth and systematic movement of vehicles from various parking areas.

The ADG said that the safety of devotees remains the top priority during the Kanwar Yatra. He directed officials to ensure smooth traffic movement, effective crowd management and continuous monitoring of major routes, while keeping all arrangements fully operational and coordinated to deal with any unforeseen situation.

Devotees Throng Temples During Holy Month

Earlier on July 31, thousands of devotees thronged the revered Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Uttarakhand during the holy month of Shravan, with pilgrims arriving on foot from Rishikesh via Lakshman Jhula, Ram Jhula and the banks of the Ganga to offer 'jalabhishek' and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

On this occasion, the Kanwar Yatra also witnessed remarkable displays of faith, with devotees chanting "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev" as they make their way to the temple.

The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles. (ANI)