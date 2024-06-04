New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A tough contest between Bansuri Swaraj and Somnath Bharti

As the electoral battle intensifies, all eyes are on New Delhi to witness a closely contested competition among key candidates vying for the prestigious parliamentary seat.

A thrilling political battle is expected to take place in New Delhi, the vibrant capital of India, as it counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections begins. New Delhi, which is well-known for its lengthy history, diverse population, and political importance, becomes a centre of focus for the country's democratic process.

The New Delhi seat has eleven Assembly segments: Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, and Greater Kailash. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who are the main contenders?

The candidate roster features prominent figures from major political parties. Somnath Bharti, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), emerges as a significant contender, aiming to consolidate the party's influence and advocate for issues pertinent to the capital city.

Bansuri Swaraj, standing in for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposes him by outlining the party's platform and goals for the advancement of New Delhi.

New Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

With a margin of 2,56,504 votes, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, making it a recurrent victory. With 5,04,206 ballots cast, she had a 54.77% vote share. With 2,47,702 votes (26.91%), she beat Ajay Makan. There were 9,20,541 valid votes cast overall. Brijesh Goyal, an AAP candidate, received 1,50,342 votes (16.33%), placing him third. In 2019, 6,601 voters (0.72%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat for the first time. She was polled 4,53,350 votes with a vote share of 46.73%. Ashish Khetan, an AAP candidate, finished second with 2,90,642 votes (29.96%). Khetan lost to Lekhi by a total of 1,62,708 votes. In 2014, 5,589 voters (0.58%) opted for NOTA in the New Delhi constituency.

Latest Videos