A new express train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai was flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also announced that a Vande Bharat Sleeper service between the two cities is expected to start soon, enhancing connectivity.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday virtually flagged off an express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai on Sunday, marking a major step in strengthening connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper and Infrastructure Growth

Vaishnaw stated that long-pending demands of South and North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Further, he announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon. Highlighting infrastructure growth, he noted a significant increase in railway funding in recent years, accelerating project execution across Karnataka.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and Key Redevelopments

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 61 stations are being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2,160 crore, with 9 already completed. Bengaluru Cantonment station is being redeveloped at Rs 485 crore, and Yeshwantpur at Rs 367 crore, the Ministry of Railways said.

Since 2014, about 1,750 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Karnataka, and complex electrification works in the Hassan-Mangaluru section have been completed, and testing is going on.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Progress

On the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, he stated that work is progressing across all four corridors.

For the Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara and Heelalige-Rajanukunte corridors, land acquisition has been completed, and station works are currently in progress.

The KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli alignment has been jointly approved by the state government and the Railways, and the geotechnical survey has been completed. The Kengeri-Whitefield alignment was recently approved, and survey work will commence shortly. And he said that the suburban rail network will integrate key hubs, including the airport, Electronic City, Marathahalli, and Hebbal.

Expanding High-Speed Connectivity

The Railway Minister further stated that Karnataka currently operates 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains. Testing on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route is underway and will soon improve coastal connectivity up to Madgaon. Bullet train corridors connecting Bengaluru with Hyderabad and Chennai have also been approved, Vaishnaw highlighted.

He further noted that, with a long-term vision to connect Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other major cities, the network is expected to expand to 7,000 km.

State Minister Highlights Karnataka's Railway Development

The Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, while addressing the gathering during the flagging off of the train, expressed his gratitude to Vaishnaw for sanctioning the new Bengaluru-Mumbai train, stating that it will greatly benefit passengers on one of the busiest routes and further boost Karnataka's development.

He highlighted that Karnataka currently operates 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains covering 14 districts. He noted that a Vande Bharat Sleeper maintenance depot will be established at Thanisandra at a cost of Rs 270 crore, along with a chair car maintenance facility at SMVT Bengaluru costing Rs 52.73 crore.

Capacity Enhancement Works

Doubling of Baiyappanahalli-Hosur (Rs 1,116 crore), Bettahalasuru-Rajanukunte (Rs 248 crore), and quadrupling works around Bengaluru (Rs 1,347 crore) are being undertaken to enhance capacity.

Somanna informed that automatic signalling works are being implemented across key sections, including Yesvantpur, KSR Bengaluru, Lottegollahalli, Baiyappanahalli, Penukonda, Mysuru, and Jolarpettai, at a total cost of Rs 6,396 crore.

Highlighting overall growth, he stated that Karnataka has received a record railway budget allocation of Rs 7748 crore. Since 2014, about 3,840 km of railway lines have been developed and 3,742 km electrified, taking the state close to 100% electrification. He added that the number of ROBs/RUBs has increased from about 150 before 2014 to 707 now, with 146 more to be completed within the next year, and all level crossings targeted for elimination in the next three years. (ANI)