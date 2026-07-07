Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of a new daily Amrit Bharat Express from Brahmapur to Surat and a daytime train from Puri to Koraput, fulfilling long-standing demands for better connectivity in Odisha.

New Train Services Launched in Odisha

A daily service of Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur and Surat was launched on Monday, and a daytime rail service between Puri and Koraput has commenced, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in Brahmapur, Vaishwanw said there was already a night service from Puri to Koraput, but there had long been a demand for a daytime service--specifically one that would connect the entire southern and western regions of Odisha--and that service has now commenced. "Additionally, the Amrit Bharat Express, a daily service between Brahmapur and Surat, was launched today. Given the long-standing economic and cultural ties between Ganjam district and Surat, there had been a persistent demand for this train, which has now been fulfilled. Station construction is also progressing excellently," he said. "I inspected the Puri station today; it has turned out to be magnificent, featuring architecture inspired by the style associated with Lord Jagannath. Other stations are also being developed beautifully," he added.

Special Arrangements for Rath Yatra Devotees

The Railway Minister also talked about facilities for convenience of devotees coming to attend Rath Yatra. Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the preparedness ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri. They flagged off the Puri-Koraput train at Puri railway station earlier today.

"Devotees from across the globe attend the holy Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, and the Railways is making special arrangements for them. This time, holding areas are being set up to comfortably accommodate around 30,000 passengers," he said. "Facilities include high-quality toilets and ticket counters arranged in a zigzag layout to prevent congestion and ensure a smooth flow of people. There will be a control room, coordination between the civil police and railway police, and the operation of over 300 special trains alongside more than 800 regular trains--bringing the total to over 1,100 trains," he added.

Vaishnaw inspected the Brahmapur and Puri stations during his Odisha visit.