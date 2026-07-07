Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the diaspora in Mumbai, sharing his government's 5-year development journey. He also laid the foundation for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore in Champawat district.

CM Dhami Engages with Uttarakhand Diaspora in Mumbai

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an interactive meeting with members of the Uttarakhand diaspora in Mumbai, where he shared the state's five-year journey of development and his commitment to public service as the state's Chief Servant. The Chief Minister highlighted that over the past five years, the dignity, recognition, and pride of the Uttarakhand diaspora have received renewed prominence. He said the state government has made the diaspora an important partner in Uttarakhand's development, according to a release.

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He also appealed to Uttarakhandis living across India and abroad to continue contributing to the state's progress. Appreciating the role of the diaspora, he said they have been instrumental in promoting Uttarakhand's rich culture, folk traditions, and the identity of Devbhoomi on the global stage. "Wherever Uttarakhandis live, they serve as cultural ambassadors and the greatest brand ambassadors of the state," the Chief Minister said.

Members of the Uttarakhand diaspora accorded the Chief Minister a warm welcome and expressed their confidence in the government's development journey and people-centric initiatives.

Foundation Laid for Flood Protection Projects

As part of development initiatives, Dhami earlier laid the foundation stone for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore at Boomghat in Champawat district, including a Rs 60.21 crore embankment along the Sharda River from Boom to Tanakpur and a Rs 5.74 crore flood protection wall on the Huddi River to safeguard Chhinigoth village in Purnagiri tehsil.

The Chief Minister received a traditional welcome upon his arrival, with a ceremonial tilak, angavastram, Kumaoni cap, flower petals, and a vibrant Chholiya dance performance.

Before the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing flood protection works along the Sharda River. He directed officials to maintain high construction quality and ensure timely completion of the projects.

(ANI)