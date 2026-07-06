At least 11 labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Jaipur's Jhalana area. All were rescued from the debris and moved to a hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. No fatalities occurred.

At least eleven labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction building at the Forestry Training Institute (FTI) complex of the Forest Department in Jaipur's Jhalana area collapsed, officials said on Monday.

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The incident occurred while labourers were carrying out construction work on a new Forest Department building. A portion of the under-construction roof suddenly gave way, trapping 11 workers beneath the debris.

Soon after the incident, rescue operations were launched immediately, and all the trapped labourers were pulled out and shifted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Trauma Centre for treatment.

Victims' Condition Stable

According to hospital authorities, two of the injured labourers are from Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining workers are residents of Bihar. The injured include Lalchand, a foreman from Dausa, Nitish Mandal, Rajiv Mandal, Sonu and Udit, among others.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajendra Mandia, Nodal Officer at the Trauma Centre, SMS Hospital, said, "A total of 11 injured labourers were brought to the hospital, and we have admitted nine patients in the OPD. Treatment is ongoing, and everyone remains in stable condition. Patients with serious injuries have been placed under special observation."

Hospital officials said there have been no fatalities in the incident, and the condition of all the injured is stable.

Probe Ordered Into Collapse

Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Preliminary findings suggest the accident may have occurred due to the sudden collapse of the under-construction roof slab. Authorities are also examining the quality of construction and whether prescribed safety norms were followed at the site. The administration has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.