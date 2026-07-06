The CBI has searched 26 locations across 11 States/UTs in 4 cases of fund misappropriation in the Border Road Organisation (BRO). The cases involve irregularities in deploying casual labourers and fake payments in Ladakh's Project Vijayak and Yojak.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 26 locations across 11 States and Union Territories in connection with 4 criminal cases pertaining to misappropriation of funds of Border Road Organisation (BRO).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accoding to a release, the 11 States and Union Territories include Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Several incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered during the searches, and the investigation is continuing, it said.

Details of Irregularities

These cases relate to irregularities in the deployment of casual labourers and payments released in the name of fake casual labourers in the Project Vijayak and Yojak in the UT of Ladakh.

As per the release, four FIRs were registered in this connection based on criminal complaints lodged by the Ministry of Defence, based on an internal enquiry conducted by the Technical Board of Officers of BRO.

In its release, CBI said they are committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation in these cases in the quickest possible time.

Charges and Accused

The offence relates to misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the IPC and the offence of criminal misconduct and bribery under the PC Act, 1988.

A total of 10 officers of the rank of Lt Col, Major and Engineers, along with certain private persons, have been named in the FIRs, the release added. (ANI)