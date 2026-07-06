SIT's preliminary report on the Ram Mandir donation row reveals 70 suspicious CCTV incidents of staff hiding cash. The report cited major security lapses. Over Rs 81 lakh was recovered and the trust accepted the resignations of senior members.

The preliminary report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Ram Mandir donation row states that prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5, 2026 and in CCTV footage, counting staff were seen concealing wads of cash.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The preliminary report points to lapses and said there was no frisking at entry and exit, poor control over personal belongings, and cash from multiple donation boxes counted together were among the reasons made the crime possible. The report mentions recovery of around Rs 78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation. An additional Rs 2.25 lakh was allegedly recovered from the bathroom attached to the counting room on June 4, 2026. The report also states that no prima facie evidence was found to support social media claims about missing silver bricks or other valuable offerings.

Trust Takes Action Amid Irregularities

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which met on Monday, accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra and announced some administrative measures. According to a press release issued after a meeting of the trustees in Ayodhya, the Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members.

The meeting reviewed the alleged irregularities, the ongoing investigation, media reports, and interim administrative arrangements. "Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the release stated.