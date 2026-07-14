LoP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government over the TET 2026 paper leak, which has left 6 lakh candidates in limbo. He demanded new exam dates, action against the culprits, and age relaxation for the affected candidates.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government over the cancellation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 following an alleged paper leak, alleging that around six lakh candidates have been left "in limbo" with no fresh examination date announced even two weeks after the cancellation.

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'Leakers Roam Free, System Spotless'

In a post on X, the LoP wrote, "Maharashtra TET paper leaked, exam canceled. 6 lakh candidates left in limbo. Two weeks have passed, no trace of a new date." महाराष्ट्र TET का पेपर लीक हुआ, परीक्षा रद्द हुई। 6 लाख अभ्यर्थी अधर में। दो हफ्ते हो गए, नई तारीख़ का कोई अता-पता नहीं। लीक करने वाले आज़ाद, सिस्टम बेदाग़ और सज़ा भुगत रहा है वो जिसने ईमानदारी से मेहनत की। ये देश के कार्यरत और होने वाले शिक्षक हैं जिनके हाथ में भारत का भविष्य… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2026

"The leakers roam free, the system remains spotless, and the one paying the price is the one who toiled with honesty," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that those responsible for the paper leak had not faced action, while students and aspirants who had prepared for the examination were suffering due to the disruption.

"These are the country's working and future teachers, the ones who hold India's future in their hands - these are the very people who prepared year after year, filled out forms, paid fees, traveled to far-flung centers. And now they're just waiting, without a date, without answers," he wrote.

Gandhi's Demands to Maharashtra CM

Seeking immediate steps from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gandhi demanded the announcement of a fresh examination schedule, strict action against those involved in the alleged leak and age relaxation for candidates affected by the cancellation.

"Chief Minister ji - three things, today itself: 1. Timeline: Announce the new TET date right now. 2. Accountability: Action against those responsible for the leak, not against the candidates. 3. Protecting the future: Those whose year was ruined by this leak should get age limit relaxations," he said.

"The mistake is the institution's, the punishment the candidate's - this is not justice," the LoP added.

To Discuss 'Education Revolution' in Dehradun

Rahul Gandhi further said that he would raise the issue of paper leaks and the need for reforms in the education system during his visit to Dehradun on July 17.

"On July 17 in Dehradun, I will discuss the growing crisis of paper leaks with you in detail. The time has come for an education revolution - to build a system where the youth reap the rewards of their hard work, not the failures of the system," he said.

TET Postponement Background

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled for June 28 across the state, after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi.

According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be held at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE stated that despite implementing security measures following irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were allegedly in possession of information related to the TET question paper. (ANI)