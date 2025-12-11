A local Nepali man was seen asking an Indian travel vlogger to remove the Indian flag from his bag during a trip to Kathmandu.

A video circulating widely across social media has ignited a heated cross-border debate after a local Nepali man was seen asking an Indian travel vlogger to remove the Indian flag from his bag during a trip to Kathmandu. The clip, filmed while the skate vlogger and his biker friend were exploring the city, shows the man insisting that displaying the Indian flag “is not allowed in Nepal.”

The exchange, quickly triggered a storm online, with many viewers criticising the remark as unnecessarily hostile and potentially damaging to the long-standing cultural harmony shared by India and Nepal.

Netizens flooded the comment sections, arguing that sentiments targeting national symbols could strain relations rooted in centuries of social, economic and cultural interdependence. Some users highlighted how millions from both sides cross borders seamlessly for work, education and tourism, while others responded with stinging sarcasm referencing the nations’ shared food habits, festival traditions and booming travel exchanges.