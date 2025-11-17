Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum made headlines during his Nepal concert by waving an Indian flag. Known for his bold performances, the 30-year-old artist once again sparked widespread debate online.

Popular Pakistani singer and rapper Talha Anjum has once again grabbed headlines, this time during his recent concert in Nepal. Known for his powerful performances, bold stage presence, and occasional controversies, the 30-year-old artist is no stranger to social media debates. While entertaining fans with his hits, Anjum created a stir that transcended borders.

Flag Incident During Performance

During the concert, a fan handed Talha Anjum an Indian flag, which he waved proudly while performing. Not stopping there, the singer even draped the flag around himself, showcasing it on stage. A video of the moment quickly circulated on Instagram, triggering widespread discussion among fans and followers.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

While many applauded the singer for promoting unity through art, a significant number of Pakistani social media users criticized him for the act, claiming it was disrespectful. Netizens argued that wearing and waving a foreign national flag during a performance could stir unnecessary controversy.

Talha Anjum Responds

Amid the growing backlash, Talha Anjum addressed the criticism via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He clarified his intention, emphasizing that his actions were meant to celebrate music and fan connections, not political statements. This response received mixed reactions, with some fans appreciating his clarification while others remained critical.

Despite the controversy, many fans and supporters defended Talha Anjum, stating that art and music should transcend borders. They praised him for connecting with audiences beyond nationality, showing that music has the power to unite people regardless of politics or geography.