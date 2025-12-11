A 19-year-old engineering student died in Ameenpur, Hyderabad, after being struck with a cricket bat by his girlfriend’s mother during a confrontation over the girl’s pregnancy. Police say it was an act of sudden anger, not honour killing.

A heartbreaking incident has shaken Ameenpur in Hyderabad, where a 19-year-old engineering student lost his life after being struck on the head with a cricket bat. The attack occurred during a tense confrontation involving his girlfriend and her mother, following the revelation of the young woman’s pregnancy. What began as a family argument tragically escalated into a fatal assault, leaving the community stunned.

Confrontation Begins After Girl Reveals Pregnancy

According to Ameenpur Police, the deceased, K Jyothi Sravan Sai, was a second-year engineering student at a private college in Gandimaisamma. He had been in a long-term relationship with his childhood friend, who is currently pursuing a degree course.

On Monday, the girl discovered she was pregnant. She informed her mother the following day, which immediately triggered a heated argument at home. When questioned further, she admitted she was in a relationship with Sai. Angered by the revelation, the mother told her daughter to call him to the house.

Mother Attacks Daughter; Sai Tries to Protect Her

Police said Sai arrived at the girl's residence at around 11 am after travelling from his hostel in Gandimaisamma. An intense confrontation followed. As tempers rose, the mother reprimanded both youngsters over the pregnancy.

In a sudden fit of anger, she picked up a cricket bat that was lying nearby and began striking her daughter. Sai stepped forward to protect her from the blows, and the bat struck his head with considerable force.

Although he did not appear to be seriously injured at that moment, Sai remained at the house and later slept in a separate room.

Girl Taken to Hospital; Sai’s Condition Worsens Overnight

Later that evening, the girl complained of body pain from the assault and was taken to a nearby hospital along with family members. They returned home around midnight.

At around 3 am, the family noticed that Sai was struggling to breathe. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police confirmed that the head injury he sustained during the assault was likely the cause.

Police Rule Out Honour Killing; Probe Underway

Sai, who had lost both parents, had been living under the care of his uncle. Investigators said there is no indication of caste-related motives or honour killing at this stage.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, officers stated that the girl’s mother appears to have acted out of anger after learning about the pregnancy. However, police added that all possible angles are being examined to ensure a thorough investigation.