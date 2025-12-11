A video from Lalganj in Pratapgarh went viral showing a female instructor from Bhetua, Amethi, sitting in a car with the school principal during off-duty hours. The instructor’s husband arrived, a public argument followed, and locals filmed it.

A video shot in Lalganj of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, has sparked local outrage after it appeared to show a man thrashing his wife, a school instructor from Bhetua, Amethi, allegedly for meeting the school's principal in a car. The footage circulated widely on social media within hours of being recorded.

What the video shows

The clip shows the woman being thrashed allegedly by her husband after he caught her with the principal together in a parked car. Eyewitnesses reportedly said that both were away from the school at the time. Moments later, the woman's husband arrived at the scene. He confronted his wife on the road, and a heated argument followed.

The man can be seen slapping the woman and shouting at her saying, "You'll sit in his car?" Several bystanders recorded the heated exchange and uploaded the video, which quickly went viral.

People who saw the viral video expressed shock. Some residents said the meeting looked improper because it happened away from school and outside working hours. Others urged caution and asked for facts before jumping to conclusions. No official statement confirming the exact timing or purpose of the meeting has been made public yet.

Education department on the incident

The district Education Department has initiated a formal inquiry to establish the facts. Officials said the probe will determine whether the meeting occurred during duty hours and whether any school rules or service regulations were violated. The department will interview the staff involved, review attendance and duty records, and examine the video as part of the investigation.

Depending on the inquiry’s findings, disciplinary action could follow if rules are found to have been breached. The department has also asked local officers to collect statements from witnesses. Both the instructor and the principal are expected to cooperate with investigators.