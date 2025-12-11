Budgam Police filed an FIR against Rose Cottage homestay for illegally accommodating a foreign national without filing the mandatory Form C. The guesthouse was also found to be unregistered with the Tourism Department.

Budgam Homestay Faces Legal Action for Violating Foreigner Registration Rules

During routine inspections of hotels, guest houses, and homestays carried out by the Police Party of Police Post Humhama, Police Station Budgam, a serious violation was detected at Homestay/Guest House Rose Cottage, Friends Enclave, Humhama. It was found that the management had accommodated a foreign national without mandatory reporting. The management had deliberately failed to submit Form C, which is compulsory for the registration of foreign nationals. Upon verifying the establishment's details on the Form-C portal under IVFRT, it was further revealed that the said homestay/guest house was not registered with the Tourism Department, despite mandatory requirements for hosting foreign guests. Accordingly, FIR No. 337/2025, under Sections 8 and 23(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, has been registered at Police Station Budgam against the homestay management. An investigation has been set into motion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Budgam Police advises all hotels, guest houses, Individual houses, and homestay owners to strictly adhere to legal requirements and ensure the timely submission of Form C through the designated portal for reporting foreign guests. Form C is an official immigration form. It is required by every hotel, guest house, homestay, hospital, and any other facility of accommodation to receive from a foreign national if they are staying at their premises. It serves as an arrival report for the foreign nationals.

CM Launches Development Projects Worth Nearly Rs 100 Crore

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones for a series of major development projects worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Budgam last week, marking a significant boost to the region's civic infrastructure and connectivity.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the initiatives include multiple Jal Jeevan Mission water supply schemes alongside a new multi-level car parking facility, the upgradation of the Kadalbal-Lasjan Road, and the construction of a 2x35-metre steel truss bridge over Nallah Sukhnag in Beerwah. "Chief Minister today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of key projects in District Budgam worth nearly Rs. 100 crores. These works include multiple Water Supply Schemes under JJM at Gudsathoo, Dreygam, Drang, Kultreh Wanpora, Qazipora, Awanpora, Rangreth Wavoosa, Checkmari Colony, Nowbugh, Delipora Badipora & Zaloosa, Multi-Level Car Parking, upgradation of Kadalbal-Lasjan Road, and construction of 2x35 m Steel Truss Bridge on Nallah Sukhnag at Beerwah, boosting civic infrastructure and connectivity," the CMO posted on X. (ANI)