A foreign traveller’s distressing account from the Post Malone concert in Guwahati has sparked outrage online, after she alleged that she and her friend were harassed and inappropriately touched without consent in the middle of a packed crowd. Emma, a backpacker journeying across Southeast Asia, shared a video capturing her struggle to navigate through a sea of concertgoers. In a post on Instagram, she said, “Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India? Last night at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati things turned serious very quickly. As two women in the crowd, both me and Amina were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area.”

According to her, within just ten minutes of entering the venue, she and her friend Amina were forced to push their way out toward the vendor zone - the only place where they felt remotely safe.

Emma added, “Sadly because of what happened we were no longer able to enjoy the concert. This isn’t ‘normal crowd pushing’. It’s part of a wider issue of violence against women and the way harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies.”

“Throughout our time here, we’ve experienced so much kindness, warmth, and genuine hospitality. We met countless people last night who were lovely, respectful, and excited to share the moment.”

“We had some good men to defend us, and also provide safety after what happened honestly I was so impressed. Women deserve to feel safe. Not just at concerts, but everywhere,” Emma concluded her post.

Emma's post struck a nerve, prompting an outpouring of empathy. Locals apologised, expressing shame and disappointment over the alleged misconduct. A user wrote, “Im sorry you had to experience this side of our country.”

Another user wrote, “As a man from Guwahati, I feel genuinely ashamed and angered that you had to go through this here. This is not what our city stands for. No one whether local or foreign, should ever be touched or harassed, especially when they’re just trying to enjoy a concert. I hope you’re okay, and I truly hope the people responsible are held accountable. Please know that many of us stand with you and strongly condemn this behavior.”

A third user commented, “North east India looked amazing through you guys reels. Really put it on the maps for many. Sorry to see this happen. Especially in such a unique part of the world.”

A fourth comment read, “As someone from this place, I feel deeply ashamed that you went through this. You deserved joy, not fear. I hope you still carry some good memories of our people.”

Post Malone, the American pop-country icon, performed in Guwahati as part of his India tour. During the event, he paid a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese star Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September.