Nepali girl's suicide at Odisha campus: KIIT apologizes and terminates two, suspends three employees amid row

KIIT terminates 2 security staff, suspends 3 officials, and apologizes for distress caused, following allegations of Nepali students being forced to leave campus.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has stated that it has terminated two security staffs after Nepali students were threatened to leave the campus during protests following the suicide of a girl from Nepal. The institute also issued an apology for any comments made in the heat of the moment and also for any distress caused. Also, two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO) were suspended.

KIIT said it has been persuading students to return to the campus and 24x7 control room has been setup for the purpose.

Full text of the statement:

"KIIT authorities and the entire staff deeply regret the incident that occurred on 16th February.

Two Security staffs were terminated immediately.

Two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO), were suspended pending thorough enquiry.

The staff have been actively persuading students to return to the campus as soon as possible.

A dedicated control room is operational 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Contact +91 8114380770.

For our staff, we recognise that certain comments were made in the heat of the moment, and we apologise for any distress caused. We prioritise the safety and well-being of our students above all."

Protests and response from university authorities

The death of the third-year BTech student from Nepal sparked widespread outrage and protests among students. The student, allegedly harassed and blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend Advik Srivastava, took her own life, prompting accusations of negligence against the university authorities.

As protests escalated, KIIT authorities took a shocking step, forcing Nepali students to leave the campus. Videos surfaced on social media showing authorities threatening students, with one official telling them to "pack your bags and leave".

In a bizarre attempt to defend the university's founder, a KIIT official boasted about the founder feeding 40,000 students for free, claiming it was more than Nepal's entire budget. This remark has been widely criticized.

The university's decision to evict Nepali students was reportedly made without providing them with train tickets, financial assistance, or other necessary facilities. Students were loaded onto buses and dropped at the Cuttack Railway Station, with many left stranded and helpless.

"We were protesting for the deceased girl, but we were forcibly made to vacate the hostel," one Nepali student said. "We received a notice that all students from Nepal are being suspended, and they have to vacate the hostel at the earliest."

The university's actions have been widely condemned, with many questioning the basis for forcing legitimate students off campus. The incident has also sparked diplomatic tensions, with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli intervening and the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi dispatching officials to counsel affected students.

In a dramatic U-turn, KIIT authorities have since asked Nepali students to return to campus, promising to resume normal academic activities.

