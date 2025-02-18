Nepali girl's death at KIIT: Father of deceased alleges harassment, emotional blackmail led to suicide (WATCH)

A Nepali student at KIIT University in India died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment and blackmail by a fellow student, sparking protests and diplomatic concerns.

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 18 (ANI): Following the death of a Nepali girl in Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the father of the deceased alleged that she was being 'harassed and emotionally blackmailed,' which led to her allegedly dying by suicide.

"We just know that an investigation is being done. The post-mortem report will come soon. We have the information that she was harassed and emotionally blackmailed due to which she committed suicide," the father, Sunil Lamsal told ANI.

He further informed that he had a conversation with the university officials but the officials did not reveal any new information.

"Yesterday, we had a conversation with the University officials. They did not say anything, but the police and college administration are cooperating," the father said.

He said that the family had got to know about the alleged suicide from their son (the girl's brother) on February 16, and also alleged that the accused which has been arrested is 'the reason behind this.'

"Her brother is also studying here, and he informed us about the incident the day before yesterday. One person has been arrested, and I think he is the reason behind all of this. Her phone, laptop and diary have been given to the forensic department. Police administration and the Govt are helping us," he added.

The father also expressed his displeasure over hearing that some students have been asked to leave from the campus, saying, "I heard that the students are being asked to leave, this is not right. We demand justice and nothing else."

Following the incidents, the student wing of the Nepali Congress party staged a protest in Kathmandu, demanding justice for the Nepali student.



The KIIT university had issued a notice on February 17, instructing Nepali students to immediately vacate the campus after the body of the third year B.Tech student was found dead in the university hostel. The notice read that the college was "closed sine die for all international students from Nepal". However, the same day, the institute appealed to the students to return to campus and resume their academic activities.

"There was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities," the University said in a statement.

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police has arrested a student of the institute in connection with the case. Speaking on it, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh stated that authorities received information about the suicide of a third-year Computer Science student.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also said on Monday that his government has taken cognizance of the incident and is pursuing the matter with India through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

