Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination 2026. The meeting focused on ensuring security, transparency, and student convenience following recent paper leak concerns.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination 2026 with a sharp focus on ensuring security, transparency and student convenience following recent concerns over alleged paper leaks.

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Strict Security Protocols Mandated

In the meeting lasting more than half an hour, the Home Secretary directed all state governments, Union Territories (UTs) and central agencies to strictly adhere to robust security protocols to ensure a "flawless" conduct of the re-examination. He emphasised that there should be zero tolerance for lapses, particularly in light of the recent irregularities that led to the decision to reconduct the test in select centres.

Focus on Student Convenience

As per the MHA, states and UTs were also asked to prioritise student convenience by facilitating smooth transportation and ensuring that candidates do not face logistical challenges on exam day. In this regard, the Chairman of the Railway Board assured full cooperation, including the provision of additional trains or special arrangements if required.

High-Level Participation

The meeting saw participation from top officials across multiple ministries and security agencies, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. Among those present were the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of the Department of Posts, Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), as well as senior representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Director General of the NTA also attended the meeting.

Enhanced Security Measures Discussed

Officials discussed enhanced surveillance measures, secure transportation of question papers, and stricter monitoring at examination centres to prevent any malpractice. The involvement of multiple central forces indicates a layered security approach aimed at restoring public trust.

Background of the NEET Controversy

The NEET paper leak issue has intensified scrutiny on examination processes, with students and parents demanding accountability and systemic reforms. Home Secretary's review meeting signals an attempt to reassure stakeholders that corrective steps are being taken to safeguard the fairness and credibility of the re-examination.

The review comes against the backdrop of the NEET paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide protests and raised serious questions about the integrity of one of India's most competitive entrance examinations.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. Any breach in its conduct directly impacts lakhs of aspirants and the credibility of the examination system.

The NTA had scheduled the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination for June 21 after scrapping the May 3 test amid question paper leak. Nearly 2.28 million candidates sat the exam on May 3 at more than 5,000 centres across India. The NTA's announcement left most of them devastated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)