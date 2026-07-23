CBI's investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak found no evidence against Sanjeev Mukhiya, named in the initial Bihar Police FIR. The agency said it identified all culprits but Mukhiya was not involved, leading to his bail in the case.

CBI Finds No Evidence Against Sanjeev Mukhiya

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that its investigation into the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak did not find any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, in the theft of the question paper, despite him being named an accused in the initial FIR by the Bihar Police.

In a press statement, the CBI said Bihar Police had detected the theft of the NEET (UG) 2024 question paper in 2024 and registered a case, with prima facie suspicion at that stage falling on Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was "found to have been involved in certain other examination paper theft/leak cases."

The case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation. The agency said that it identified "each and every person involved in the theft and onward distribution of the stolen NEET (UG) 2024 question paper, as also each and every candidate who benefited from use of the stolen paper" but did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar in the case.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

"Having conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into the case, CBI is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein stand identified," CBI said in a release. It added that Sanjeev Mukhiya had remained absconding during the relevant time. He was subsequently arrested by Bihar Police in connection with those other cases.

Since he was a named accused in the FIR in the NEET-UG 2024 case as well, CBI took his police custody for the purpose of examination in the NEET-UG 2024 case. Detailing the investigation findings further, the agency said, "As no evidence of his involvement in NEET-UG 2024 case emerged during investigation, CBI did not file any chargesheet against him in this case, and he has accordingly availed bail in NEET-UG case. Sanjeev Mukhiya remained in judicial custody after his bail in CBI case, he is an accused in certain other cases being investigated by Bihar police."

CBI has conducted a detailed investigation into the NEET (UG) 2024 theft case, identified all the persons involved, and ensured that none of them has escaped the process of law, the agency said. This issue was clarified in the year 2024 itself adequately. The narrative going around now about his deliberate omission is factually incorrect, it added.

AAP Alleges Cover-up

Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government is shielding the accused. "Here it is. The full truth about Modi Ji has been exposed. In 2024, the NEET paper was leaked. The Modi government arrested the mastermind behind it. Then, the CBI deliberately did not file the charge sheet within the time limit, which allowed him to get automatic bail within just three months. And today, Modi Ji got him a clean chit from the CBI. Wow, Modi Ji, wow. You won't be able to get away with this. Because there's a flaw in your intention," he said on X. (ANI)