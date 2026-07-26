TMC's Abhishek Banerjee urged Millennials and Gen Z to reconsider support for silent celebrities amid NEET-UG protests. He asked youth to question if these public figures deserve their applause, stating their silence speaks volumes.

In the wake of nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged the Millennials and Gen Z to reconsider their support for those celebrities, influencers, and sports stars who chose to stay silent during the agitation.

'Silence Spoke Volumes'

In an X post, Banerjee wrote, "My humble appeal to Millennials and Gen Z: We have seen how a determined generation of young people can bring even the most powerful governments to their knees. It is a reminder that the real strength of any democracy lies in the power of its people."

He said that the mere "silence" of public figures who stayed away from the movement spoke volumes. "At the same time, many celebrities, influencers, sports icons and movie stars chose to remain silent instead of standing with the youth and students of this country. Whether out of fear, caution, or self-interest, their SILENCE spoke volumes," he said.

Rethink Who Deserves Applause

Banerjee urged young people to pause and reflect the next time they engage with a peice of entertainment. "The next time we stand in a queue to buy a movie ticket, a match ticket or subscribe to a content creator, let us pause for a moment and ask ourselves: Does this person truly represent the values I believe in? Have they stood by the people who made their success possible?" he said.

My humble appeal to Millennials and Gen Z: We have seen how a determined generation of young people can bring even the most powerful governments to their knees. It is a reminder that the real strength of any democracy lies in the power of its people. At the same time, many… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 26, 2026 He added, "If those who enjoy our applause cannot find the courage to stand with the people when it matters most, then maybe it's time we rethink who deserves our applause."

'Every Like, Share, Follow is an Endorsement'

Banerjee emphasised the power the audience holds, asserting that the fame many public figures enjoy is given by the youth. "Who we follow is our choice. Who we celebrate is our choice. Who we make famous is our choice. The audience gave them FAME. The people gave them INFLUENCE. The youth gave them RELEVANCE. When history calls for courage, silence is never neutral -- it is a choice," he said.

Banerjee framed acts, such as buying tickets, streaming content, liking and sharing posts, as more than casual consumption. "Every ticket you buy. Every view you give. Every like, share, follow and cheer -- they are not just clicks or purchases, they are ENDORSEMENTS," he wrote. "Spend your attention as carefully as you spend your money. Because if they cannot stand with us when it matters most, why should we continue to stand behind them?" he said.

NEET-UG Protest Aftermath

Banerjee's remarks come in the aftermath of weeks of nationwide protests led by students over a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. (ANI)