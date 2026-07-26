Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lauds PM Modi for a stringent new law against paper leaks. He dismisses the Thackeray cousins' rally as political, stating the issue of exam fraud is a national concern for the youth's future.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to discuss bringing in one of the toughest laws against paper leaks and examination fraud.

Fadnavis on Thackeray cousins' rally

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that he had no objection to the joint rally held by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park, and asserted that issues such as paper leaks were not confined to any one party but concerned the future of the country's youth. "I have no objection. In fact, I am happy that they found a reason to celebrate, and we are happy as well. Ultimately, these issues do not belong to any individual or any political party. They concern the future of the country's youth. Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted with sensitivity and took the necessary decisions in the interest of the nation," Fadnavis said.

'Toughest law against paper leaks'

The Chief Minister added that a bill to bring in a stringent law against paper leaks and examination fraud is likely to be taken up in Parliament on Monday. "I believe the bill will also be discussed in Parliament on Monday. To ensure that the future of our youth remains secure, the government has decided to bring in one of the toughest laws against paper leaks and examination fraud. Such a stringent law has rarely been seen anywhere in the world. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for taking this decision," he said.

'Dialogues have lost resonance': Fadnavis hits back

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's remarks at the rally aimed at the Centre, Fadnavis hit back sharply, saying such rhetoric had lost its resonance with the public. "Such dialogues have been repeated many times over the past ten years, but they no longer have any impact on the people. The entire country stands with Prime Minister Modi. A single video posted by him on Instagram breaks global engagement records overnight, which itself reflects who has the support of India," he said.

NEET-UG Row and Cabinet Approval

The Thackeray cousins' joint rally comes gathering followed a week of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak row, which had led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan a day earlier. PM Modi has assured the nation that "more strict action" would be taken against paper leaks.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG row, while deadlock in Parliament continued for the fifth day. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)