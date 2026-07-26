Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel joined citizens and BJP workers for a public screening of the 136th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at Gandhinagar's Mahakaleshwar Temple, where he also offered prayers. Other state BJP dignitaries were also present.

A public screening of the 136th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat was organised at the Mahakaleshwar Temple Hall in Sector-1, Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined citizens and youth workers and watched the programme while seated among the audience.

According to a press release, Gandhinagar City BJP President Ashish Dave, Mayor Smt. Mira Patel, Chairman of Nagarik Bank and Municipal Corporator Mahendradas, along with office-bearers of the city BJP organisation, were also present on this occasion. CM also offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly shares inspiring stories, innovative initiatives, and guidance on a wide range of issues with the people of the country. In the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the world record set in Ahmedabad's Bhadaj area, where lakhs of saplings were planted within one hour through public participation. He also called on every citizen to pledge to plant one tree for a clean, green, and sustainable future for future generations.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces and defence personnel. He also highlighted India's steady progress towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence sector. The Prime Minister also commended the achievements of the country's youth in sports, science, and technology. (ANI)