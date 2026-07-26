AAP's Manish Sisodia called Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a 'victory for Gen-Z,' stating youth forced the government to bow down. He praised Punjab's education success, with a rise in NEET qualifiers from government schools.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday termed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a "victory for Gen-Z," claiming that the youth of the country had forced the government to "bow down." "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is, in a way, a victory for Gen-Z. The Gen-Z of this country has secured Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The power that used to say that we don't listen to anyone, we are not afraid of anyone, and we will only use lathis if someone raises a question--that power was forced to bow down," Sisodia said.

Sisodia Hails Punjab Govt's Education Efforts

Speaking in Mohali, Sisodia also hailed the Punjab government's efforts in the education sector, saying the number of students from government schools qualifying the NEET examination had risen from 85 in 2022 to more than 850. He said students from economically weaker backgrounds were now becoming doctors after studying in government schools and credited the Punjab government for providing coaching to aspirants.

"I want to congratulate the Punjab government and Mann Sahab for this. The purpose of all of us forming the Aam Aadmi Party was that everyone should get a good education and good health," he said.

'No Paper Leak in Punjab'

Referring to the rumours, Sisodia alleged that the Congress and the BJP were spreading misinformation by claiming that the paper was leaked in Punjab. He said no paper leak had taken place in the state and claimed that the incident involved some students allegedly attempting to cheat in a university examination using a Bluetooth-enabled smart pen, following which, he said, the university administration took immediate action and police action was taken against them.

'PM Modi Should Have Acted Sooner'

Earlier on Saturday, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said that he should have taken the appropriate action to remove Pradhan at the time when the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scam occurred. "To say that he submitted it or PM Modi accepted it would have been appropriate back when the NEET paper leak scam happened, and 22 children committed suicide. At that time, as a responsible Prime Minister, PM Modi should have taken his Education Minister's resignation, or Dharmendra Pradhan ji should have stepped down himself," he said.

The AAP leader added, "Today, the country's youth and Gen Z have forced an arrogant Prime Minister to remove his corrupt Education Minister from his post and accept his resignation."

Sisodia hailed the efforts of the student protestors, saying that the youth of the country endured sheer arrogance of the government and painful lathi-charge amid extreme humidity and rainfall to take the first step towards freedom from exam leak scams. (ANI)