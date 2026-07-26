Ahead of the Bankipur by-election, BJP leader Nitin Nabin called his visit a 'homecoming,' recalling his childhood in the constituency. The bypoll was necessitated by Nabin's resignation after his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nabin Calls Visit a 'Homecoming'

Ahead of the upcoming by-election for the Bankipur Assembly constituency, BJP leader Nitin Nabin on Sunday expressed an emotional connection with the area, stating that his visit was more of a homecoming than a political campaign. Speaking about his ties to the constituency, Nabin recalled his early years spent in the streets of Bankipur. "It's not a campaign; I spent my childhood there. When I was five or six years old, I used to play cricket in these very streets. There is a profound connection with the people here. Today, seeing the good roads and development in this area gives me a different kind of joy," Nabin told ANI.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday joined party workers and the public at Barnwal Bhawan in the Kadamkuan Mandal of Bankipur Assembly constituency to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Reflecting on the Prime Minister's address, Nabin noted that the program serves as a powerful medium for nation-building and public participation.

Bankipur Bypoll Details

The by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March. BJP announced Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, replacing Abhishek Kumar Sinha, who withdrew from the contest citing family reasons.

Election Schedule

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur. The last date for filing nominations was fixed as July 13 (Monday), with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates had until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures.

The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday). (ANI)