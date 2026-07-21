NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule met NEET-UG protesters at Jantar Mantar, supporting the call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Pawar condemned police action and urged the Centre to address student demands.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule arrived at the Jantar Mantar protest site, where the CJP is continuing its protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. NCP(SCP) has extended its support to the call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Pawar Urges Centre to Act Sensitively

Sharad Pawar posted on X, "In the backdrop of the paper leak in the NEET exam, students have staged a hunger strike and protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The treatment meted out to the students who were fighting for their just demands yesterday is unworthy of democratic values. Today, I visited the protest site, met with the students, inquired about those injured during the agitation, and also learned in detail about their demands."

He urged the Centre to "sensitively consider the demands" and take appropriate action. "The Indian Constitution has provided protection to the rights and entitlements of every citizen of the country, and the government and administration are accountable to the people. Therefore, instead of suppressing the students and citizens who are protesting peacefully for their demands, the government should sensitively consider their demands and take appropriate action by duly noting them," he added.

NCP(SCP) Stages Protest in Mumbai

Earlier today, Advocate Amol Matele, the Mumbai President of the Nationalist Youth Congress, Sharadchandra Pawar faction, led a protest at the gates of Mumbai University. The party alleged police action against him after the youth NCP(SCP) leaders were detained.

Condemning the police action against the Cockroach Janata Party protest on Monday and supporting their demands, NCP(SCP) staged a protest in Mumbai. In a statement, the party said, "The NEET paper leaked, causing loss to lakhs of students, driving them into the abyss of despair, and leading as many as 21 aspiring doctors to end their lives. Far from taking moral responsibility for this incident, the treatment meted out by the NDA government and administration to education expert and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who was fasting at Jantar Mantar for students' rights, along with the aggrieved students, is one that would shame even a tyrant."

"In protest against the ruthless, irresponsible, and insensitive 'NDA' government that toys with students' futures, suppresses their fight for justice, and deliberately ignores their demands, and in support of the students, the party's youth state president Mahbub Sheikh, student wing state president Sunil Gavhane, and Mumbai OBC cell president Sachin Narkar led an intense agitation in Mumbai. On this occasion, a large number of the party's other office-bearers and workers were present," the X post read.

Police Action and Government Response

On Monday, the CJP protest, which called for a "Sansad March," was met with a "lathi-charge" by Delhi Police. The opposition leaders have strongly criticised the Centre over the police action.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital and met the injured protesters. Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. (ANI)