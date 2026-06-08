INDIA bloc's Delhi meeting will focus on the Centre's 'anti-democratic attitudes' and the NEET UG exam row, says KC Venugopal. Jairam Ramesh confirmed 23 parties will attend, but the DMK will be absent over a 'betrayal' by Congress in TN.

Meeting to Focus on 'Anti-Democratic Attitudes', NEET Row

As the INDIA bloc prepares for a crucial meeting in Delhi, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday revealed the meeting will focus on the current political climate, alleging that the Centre is "bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes" and the issue of students amid the row over NEET UG exam.

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Speaking to reporters, Venugopal stated, "We are discussing the current political situation in the country. The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting. The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting."

23 Parties to Attend Amid Unity Claims

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that twenty-three political parties will be in attendance at the meeting, which will take place at the Constitution Club in the national capital. Ramesh asserted that the opposition alliance stays united despite some parties choosing to opt out of attendance due to their "respective reasons". He emphasised that despite not being in attendance, the parties have conveyed their opposition to the "policies and actions" of the Central government.

Internal Rifts: DMK to Skip Meeting

The meeting is crucial for the opposition grouping not only due to the challenge posed by the growing political dominance of the BJP but also due to the differences within. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has been a staunch pillar of the INDIA Bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over "betrayal" by Congress in Tamil Nadu, which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the elections. (ANI)