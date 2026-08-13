Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed Doon University students on key state issues. He highlighted progress in reverse migration, new employment schemes, plans for a Science City, and efforts to solve Dehradun's traffic congestion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday interacted with students at Doon University, where students raised questions on preventing migration from Uttarakhand, creating employment opportunities for youth, developing the state as a hub for higher education, new job opportunities in the era of science, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and addressing traffic congestion in Dehradun.

Tackling Migration and Creating Employment

Responding to a question on preventing migration and connecting youth with employment opportunities, the Chief Minister said that the process of reverse migration is now progressing rapidly in the state. He said new employment and self-employment opportunities are being created for youth through initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and Saur Swarozgar Yojana, as well as through the state's tourism, industrial and film policies. He added that the state government is also continuously working to strengthen self-help groups and expand livelihood opportunities at the local level through them.

Strengthening Higher Education

On strengthening higher education, the Chief Minister said the state government is focusing on modernising higher educational institutions and expanding infrastructure and facilities. He said the country's fifth Science City is being developed in Dehradun, which will create new opportunities in science and research and enable young people to gain access to modern scientific resources.

Future-Ready with Science, Technology, and AI

On employment opportunities in the era of science, technology and AI, Chief Minister Dhami said technological changes are transforming the nature of employment while also creating new opportunities. He urged young people to continuously upgrade their skills in line with emerging technologies and become "future-ready." He added that the government is also making continuous efforts to connect youth with modern skills and emerging technologies.

Addressing Dehradun's Traffic Congestion

Regarding traffic congestion in Dehradun, the Chief Minister said the state government is seriously working towards a permanent solution to the problem. He said work is being undertaken towards the construction of elevated roads over the Bindal and Rispana rivers. Once completed, these projects are expected to improve traffic management in Dehradun and help address the city's traffic congestion. (ANI)