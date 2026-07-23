Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at PM Modi for his absence in Parliament amid the NEET row. Modi promised fast-track courts for paper leaks, but the opposition slammed the move, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and justice.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the row over the NEET-UG paper leak and the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "Such a big agitation is taking place; the youth of the nation is sitting outside, but the Prime Minister has not come to Parliament. And you are asking me why Parliament is not functioning?"

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Opposition Demands Resignation, Slams Centre's Response

However, the opposition leaders slammed the Centre, stating that the public demands justice, not social media posts. Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat told ANI, "The people of the nation don't want a tweet but action and justice. Why is Dharmendra Pradhan not giving a resignation? We don't expect morality, but PM Modi should listen to the voice of the people?"

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also reiterated the demand for Pradhan's resignation. She also questioned the Centre over student suicides following the paper leak, and slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for police action against protesters on July 20. "Why is the govt not taking responsibility when it agrees that 20 suicides happened due to NEET? The government doesn't want the students to come out and voice their opinion. Are the BJP's allies not able to tell them that they are wrong? The students want the minister's resignation? The Home Minister is responsible for the violence which happened with the students," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant asked, "Did you express sympathy with the protest going on at Jantar Mantar? Are you waiting for Wangchuk's death? You use goons to beat up the students? Did you not feel ashamed beating up girls? Were they even Police personnel? Is this our Constitution? First, take resignation, and then talk."

Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day. This comes amid widespread protests in Delhi and other cities following the Cockroach Janata Party's Chalo Sansad march on July 20.

Government Reiterates Commitment to Dialogue

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions. Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)